NASA goes to the south pole of the moon

NASA will return to the Moon in 2023. It was already known. It will be an unmanned mission of the so-called Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, VIPER. The vehicle is transported to its destination by a SpaceX Falcon-Heavy rocket. As the name suggests, this rover will conduct research in the polar region of the moon. Yesterday has become known where the VIPER will land. In the Nobile crater, near the south pole of the moon.

One of the coldest places in our solar system

Finding a good landing spot was by no means an easy task. The Moon’s South Pole region is one of the coldest places in our solar system with temperatures well below -150. Ground searches, by unmanned vehicles, have never taken place there before. The area was studied from space using remote sensors. This includes the NASA Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and the Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite.

With the data collected during these studies, the scientists concluded that the south pole of the moon will have ice in areas that are continually in shadow. Ice that is billions of years old. Thanks to this knowledge and research of land, the mountainous area west of the Nobile crater was chosen as the VIPER landing site. Partly because the terrain there is easily accessible for an unmanned vehicle.