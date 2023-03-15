Muslim students unhappy with size and silence of reflective space

Last week, Muslim students performing their daily prayers in room B.93 of the REC J/K building (the silent room) were disappointed and upset to find that the prayer rugs and shawls that had been in the room for over year old had been confiscated by UvA Facility Services. This is the second time in a month that the university has confiscated these items. Although the UvA consistently affirms that diversity and equality are priorities, the implementation of these ideals appears to be lacking.

Neutral

The REC Reflection Room is set up to provide a safe space for students who want/need to meditate, pray, fulfill their religious obligations, or simply have a moment of silence. Neutral spaces are open to all students and are often used by Muslim students to fulfill their daily religious obligations.

There are several objections to the current reflective spaces at UvA. The first is its size. The space at J/K is far too small for current demand. Only 5-6 people can fit comfortably in the space at a time, so there are often queues outside the door. Students have to wait until the room is free, which forces them to be late for classes or appointments.

Distance

The second concern is location. As the hall is located in the J/K building, it may take five to ten minutes for students to reach the hall. This is incredibly inconvenient and can cause students to be late to class. We have repeatedly requested that the classroom be moved to Building A/B/C, which is much more central within REC.