Music December 12, 2021 – Early Birds

Other music, selected by music composer Rénald Ruiter:

The 1st movement, the presto assai, from the symphony in D major by Austrian Johan Georg Leopold Mozart (1719-1787) performed by the London Mozart Players.

COMPOSER: Léopold Mozart (Eisen D17)

PERFORMANCE: The London Mozart Players / Bamert

18th Century Symphonies CD – Léopold Mozart

‘Los Seys Libros Del Delphin: Cancion Mille Regres’ by Spaniard Luiz de Narvaez (ca.1500-ca.1565) performed by Lex Eisenhardt on the vihuela.

COMPOSER: Luiz de Narvaez

EXECUTIVE: Lex Eisenhardt

Norton Recorded Anthology of Western Music CD – Volume 1 [Disc 4]

The rapid movement of the Symphony in D major (Op. 14 No.1) by the German-Dutch composer Christian Ernst Graf of Graaf (1723-1804) *, performed by the Orchestra of the Dutch Academy.

[*] who entered service in 1759 as ‘Court Music Composer of the Lord Prince of Orange’, or Willem V ‘, at the time only 11 years old’]

COMPOSER: Christian Ernst Graf

PERFORMANCE: Dutch Academy Orchestra

Crowning Glory CD – Zappa Symphonies

PentaTone Classics PTC 5186 365

The 7th movement, ‘Lilien’, the ‘Lilies’ from ‘Blumenleben’ (op.19) by the Hungarian composer Dora Pejačević (1885-1923) performed by Nataša Veljković, piano.

COMPONENT: Dora Pejačević

UITVOEREND: Natasa Veljkovic

CD Dora Pejacevic – complete works for piano – Natasa Veljkovic

‘La Source’ (op.44) by Belgian harp composer Alphonse Hasselmans (1845-1912) performed by harpist Margit-Anna Süß.

COMPOSER: Alphonse Hasselmans

EXECUTIVE: Margit-Anna Süß

French Music CD for Harpsolo

The 1st movement, the allegro, from Symphony No.3 in A major by the German Franz Ignaz Beck (1734-1809) performed by the New Zealand Chamber Orchestra.

UITVOEREND: New Zealand Chamber Orchestra olv Donald Armstrong.

CD Six Symphonies op.1

The 2nd study by French guitarist Ida Presti (1924-1967) performed by Enno Voorhorst, guitar.

PERFORMER: Enno Voorhorst

CD 840 – Enno Voorhorst

Cobra Records 0084

‘Carillon’ from the ‘Suite Française’ for orchestra by Frenchman Francis Poulenc (1899-1963) performed by the Orchester National de France conducted by Charles Dutoit.long

UITVOEREND: Orchester National de France olv Charles Dutoit



CD Orchester National de France / Dutoit – Poulenc

Music 12. ‘Musik für Flöten Uhr’, music for the playing clock by Joseph Haydn performed on the piano, by Dario Muller.

COMPOSER: Franz Joseph Haydn

EXECUTIVE: Dario Muller

TRACK 12

TIME 1’24

Magic Boxes CD: Enchanted Mechanisms – Dario Muller

‘La Danse du Tartare / s’ (‘Tartar Dance’) by Russian composer Alexander Tcherepnin (1899-1977) performed by Cassia Harvey, cello and Tim Ribchester, piano.

COMPOSER: Alexandre Tcherepnine

PERFORMANCE: Cassia Harvey / Tim Ribchester

CD The Russian Cello

‘Celebrating Our New Life’ by Chinese Ding Shan-de (1911-1995) performed by Jie Chen, piano.

COMPOSER: Ding Shan-de

EXECUTIVE: Jie Chen

Chinese Piano CD Favorites

The ‘Waltz’ from the ‘Eight Divertimentos for Orchestra’ by American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), performed by the Boston Pops Orchestra.

COMPOSER: Léonard Bernstein

EXECUTIVE The Boston Pops led by John Williams

Leonard Bernstein CD by Boston

‘Preludio’ of the Serenata for guitar by Frenchman Jean Françaix (1912-1996) performed by Enno Voorhorst (guitar).

COMPOSER: Jean Francaix

PERFORMER: Enno Voorhorst

CD 840 – Enno Voorhorst

Cobra Records 0084

American Steve Reich’s ‘Nagoya Marimba’ (1936 performed by Bob Becker & James Preiss

PERFORMANCE: Bob Becker and James Preiss

CD collection: Steve Reich: works – 1965-1995

