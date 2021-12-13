Music December 12, 2021 – Early Birds
Yesterday
Begintune: Allegro from Antonio Vivaldi’s Recorder Concerto in C major (RV 443), performed by Michala Petri (flute) and The Academy Of St. Martin In The Fields. Philips CD 400.075.
End song: The Family, by Scott Joplin (this music was used as the closing music for the feature film The Sting), performed by the London Festival Ballet Orchestra.
The air used for the Natuurkalender lasts 10 seconds: Water Waves by Joseph Aldenzee, performed by Margareth Forest and Heleen Bartels.
Other music, selected by music composer Rénald Ruiter:
The 1st movement, the presto assai, from the symphony in D major by Austrian Johan Georg Leopold Mozart (1719-1787) performed by the London Mozart Players.
COMPOSER: Léopold Mozart (Eisen D17)
PERFORMANCE: The London Mozart Players / Bamert
18th Century Symphonies CD – Léopold Mozart
‘Los Seys Libros Del Delphin: Cancion Mille Regres’ by Spaniard Luiz de Narvaez (ca.1500-ca.1565) performed by Lex Eisenhardt on the vihuela.
COMPOSER: Luiz de Narvaez
EXECUTIVE: Lex Eisenhardt
Norton Recorded Anthology of Western Music CD – Volume 1 [Disc 4]
The rapid movement of the Symphony in D major (Op. 14 No.1) by the German-Dutch composer Christian Ernst Graf of Graaf (1723-1804) *, performed by the Orchestra of the Dutch Academy.
[*] who entered service in 1759 as ‘Court Music Composer of the Lord Prince of Orange’, or Willem V ‘, at the time only 11 years old’]
COMPOSER: Christian Ernst Graf
PERFORMANCE: Dutch Academy Orchestra
Crowning Glory CD – Zappa Symphonies
PentaTone Classics PTC 5186 365
The 7th movement, ‘Lilien’, the ‘Lilies’ from ‘Blumenleben’ (op.19) by the Hungarian composer Dora Pejačević (1885-1923) performed by Nataša Veljković, piano.
COMPONENT: Dora Pejačević
UITVOEREND: Natasa Veljkovic
CD Dora Pejacevic – complete works for piano – Natasa Veljkovic
‘La Source’ (op.44) by Belgian harp composer Alphonse Hasselmans (1845-1912) performed by harpist Margit-Anna Süß.
COMPOSER: Alphonse Hasselmans
EXECUTIVE: Margit-Anna Süß
French Music CD for Harpsolo
The 1st movement, the allegro, from Symphony No.3 in A major by the German Franz Ignaz Beck (1734-1809) performed by the New Zealand Chamber Orchestra.
UITVOEREND: New Zealand Chamber Orchestra olv Donald Armstrong.
CD Six Symphonies op.1
The 2nd study by French guitarist Ida Presti (1924-1967) performed by Enno Voorhorst, guitar.
PERFORMER: Enno Voorhorst
CD 840 – Enno Voorhorst
Cobra Records 0084
‘Carillon’ from the ‘Suite Française’ for orchestra by Frenchman Francis Poulenc (1899-1963) performed by the Orchester National de France conducted by Charles Dutoit.long
UITVOEREND: Orchester National de France olv Charles Dutoit
CD Orchester National de France / Dutoit – Poulenc
Music 12. ‘Musik für Flöten Uhr’, music for the playing clock by Joseph Haydn performed on the piano, by Dario Muller.
COMPOSER: Franz Joseph Haydn
EXECUTIVE: Dario Muller
TRACK 12
TIME 1’24
Magic Boxes CD: Enchanted Mechanisms – Dario Muller
‘La Danse du Tartare / s’ (‘Tartar Dance’) by Russian composer Alexander Tcherepnin (1899-1977) performed by Cassia Harvey, cello and Tim Ribchester, piano.
COMPOSER: Alexandre Tcherepnine
PERFORMANCE: Cassia Harvey / Tim Ribchester
CD The Russian Cello
‘Celebrating Our New Life’ by Chinese Ding Shan-de (1911-1995) performed by Jie Chen, piano.
COMPOSER: Ding Shan-de
EXECUTIVE: Jie Chen
Chinese Piano CD Favorites
The ‘Waltz’ from the ‘Eight Divertimentos for Orchestra’ by American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), performed by the Boston Pops Orchestra.
COMPOSER: Léonard Bernstein
EXECUTIVE The Boston Pops led by John Williams
Leonard Bernstein CD by Boston
‘Preludio’ of the Serenata for guitar by Frenchman Jean Françaix (1912-1996) performed by Enno Voorhorst (guitar).
COMPOSER: Jean Francaix
PERFORMER: Enno Voorhorst
CD 840 – Enno Voorhorst
Cobra Records 0084
American Steve Reich’s ‘Nagoya Marimba’ (1936 performed by Bob Becker & James Preiss
PERFORMANCE: Bob Becker and James Preiss
CD collection: Steve Reich: works – 1965-1995
