Sherman’s visit to Beijing was intended to rekindle relations. Foreign commentator Bernard Hammelburg talks about ‘fort bonje’ between diplomats. “They sat together for a long time and discussed a lot of topics. The whole list of complaints, which we know well now, has arrived. Treatment of Uyghurs, knowledge theft, cyber attacks. Wendy Sherman has spoken a lot with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, but times have changed. The Chinese were silent and cautious. It completely disappeared under President Xi. China is now wondering where America has the courage to talk about human rights.

Future between countries

According to Hammelburg, there are a few things to keep in mind. “In October, there will be a meeting of the G20. It is expected that President Xi and President Biden will meet there. At least that’s what is suggested in China. The second thing to watch out for is the fact that they are the biggest trading partners in the world. China and the United States can fight, but you need each other too, because the trade is immeasurable.

Europe

Hammelburg thinks Europeans don’t like the current tone between Europe and China at all. “Europe is looking for ways to have a better dialogue with China and does not want to let itself be put to the American plow. The tone has changed under Trump, but the tone has not changed since Biden, “Hammelburg said