Mountain bike? No. Cycling? Not as well. Gravel racing is a new cycling sport and the first major international tournament is coming to Veenhuizen

The calendar for the new UCI Gravel World Series has been announced. The series of competitions with which riders can qualify for the Gravel Racing World Championships will come to Veenhuizen for competition in the Netherlands.

On Sunday April 3, the competition begins in the Philippines. The (penultimate) match will take place in Veenhuizen on September 17. Other rides take place in the United States, Australia, France, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Italy and Spain.

Riders who participate can earn a place for the World Cup. At each round of the new Gravel World Series, the fastest 25% of men and women in each age group will qualify for the Gravel Racing World Championship to be held in the fall.

The organization of the competition (UCI) has chosen not to make the regulations too strict in the first years, so that participants can set off on any type of bike without electric assistance (gravel, cyclo-cross, road, MTB, .. .). This will be evaluated in the years to come.

UCI President David Lappartient said: “I am delighted that we now have an exciting and richly packed calendar of gravel events for riders with an adventurous spirit who like to cycle on roads and hills. unpaved trails. The best among them deserve to participate in the first Gravel Racing World Cup, the details of which (like the location, editor’s note) will be announced soon.