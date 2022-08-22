More built-up areas have been added in Fryslân, but proportionally the province still has the least built-up area in the Netherlands

Between 2000 and 2017, the built-up area in Fryslân increased from 7.2% to 8.1% of the total land area. This means that Fryslân has relatively the least built-up area in the Netherlands. South Holland is in the lead: the built-up area there fell from 26.3% to 29.1%. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports on this in a new national land use survey.

In the Netherlands as a whole, 45,600 hectares of built-up land were added between 2000 and 2017, slightly less than the area of ​​Texel. Especially in the Randstad agglomeration and in North Brabant, a large part of the expansion went to residential areas and industrial areas.

More than 2% of the total area of ​​the Netherlands was used for other purposes between 2000 and 2017. Agricultural land in particular – 91,000 hectares – was given another use. The built-up area extends the most: 26,000 hectares of residential area and 17,000 hectares of industrial area. In Flevoland, the residential area has increased by a quarter, which means that the province is experiencing the strongest growth in the country. In Fryslân, the residential area increased by 12.7%.

The Frisian business park has grown from 3090 hectares to 4250 hectares. In this category, South Holland and North Brabant come out on top, with 16,260 hectares and 16,140 hectares respectively in 2017.

In 2017, more than half of the area of ​​the Netherlands (54%) was used as agricultural land. The Netherlands is also 19% water and 13% built-up area. The rest consists of forests, natural terrain and recreation areas.