WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief adviser during the coronavirus crisis, will step down in December. The famous American virologist (81) was director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for 38 years. He also directed the immunoregulation laboratory there.

“It has been an honor to lead such an extraordinary institution for so long with so many challenges in science and public health. I am proud of the many things we have accomplished. I have worked with – and learned from, countless talented people and dedicated in my own lab, to NIAID, to the National Health Services and beyond. I want to express my undying respect and gratitude to them,” Fauci said in a statement released Monday.

Fauci has served as an adviser to seven US presidents during his long career, starting with Ronald Reagan. Over the years he has had to deal with HIV and AIDS, West Nile virus, anthrax (anthrax) attacks, pandemic flu, all kinds of bird flu, Ebola, Zika and recently of course the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. .

Although Fauci will stop working for the government at the end of this year, he has no plans to enjoy his retirement in silence. “I plan to move on to the next phase of my career because I still have so much energy and passion for my field.” The head of NIAID has promised to continue to actively put everything he has learned and experienced in the service of scientific medical research and public health.