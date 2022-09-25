More and more clear about the new flagship of OnePlus

It seems that OnePlus is engaged in a campaign to generate interest in the new flagship it is developing. The new smartphone will likely be called the OnePlus 11 Pro and will come packed with powerful hardware.

Many things are already clear about the new device. The brand’s latest phone is the OnePlus 10T, with this model the popular alert slider has been omitted. This feature should again be part of the new top model.



This is what the 11 Pro probably looks like (photo via Smartprix)

.91mobiles has since obtained more information about the phone. The 11 Pro gets Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 gen 2 chip. This processor has Cortex X3 cores with a maximum clock of 3.5 GHz. This soc is combined with 16 GB of LPDDR5X memory, 256 GB UFS (4.0?) and a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen.

The new phone will have a large Sony IMX766 50mp camera with a 1 inch sensor. This is presumably combined with a 48MP wide-angle lens and a 32MP telephoto lens. A 32mp sensor is likely available for selfies. This phone would also get a sticker from Hasselblad, just like the 10 Pro.

The 11 Pro’s battery is said to be 5000 mAh and charged at 100W, which is less than the 10T. Additionally, the new phone would have Wi-Fi 6E on board, along with Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G.

