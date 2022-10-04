PA

Vivianne Miedema is ill and has therefore unsubscribed from the next Orange women’s international match. National coach Andries Jonker has called up Katja Snoeijs as a replacement.

National coach Jonker had no place in his selection for Lieke Martens, Stefanie van der Gragt, Dominique Janssen and Shanice van de Sanden. After the selection was announced, Jonker said the absence of a number of experienced players had been discussed in advance. “After good consultation with the players and their clubs, we have decided not to call up these four this time.” Now the experienced Miedema has also lost weight.

Other players

Jonker wants to play in a friendly against Norway, as the meeting with Zambia ended unexpectedly on Monday, working in particular on the style of play and that’s why other players have the chance to show themselves. Martens was already critical this summer of the busy agenda players face in 2022.

The game on Tuesday, October 11 marks the start of World Cup preparations in Australia and New Zealand. The World Cup is next summer.