Vivianne Miedema has been sidelined at her club Arsenal for a while. The 26-year-old striker is going through a tough time and is giving himself the time and space to recharge his batteries.

Miedema was mainly a reserve in Arsenal’s last games. She had already been removed from the women’s selection of Orange on Tuesday for the exhibition matches against Costa Rica and Denmark.

“Vivianne has had time to rest and recharge. We give her our full support. She will return after the international break,” an Arsenal spokesman said. Athleticism.

Miedema’s last goal was on September 28, when she helped Arsenal qualify for the Champions League (0-1) against Ajax. Since then, she has gone five games without a goal. She will miss the league game against Leicester City on Sunday.

Miedema has been wearing the shirt for Arsenal since 2017, which took over from Bayern Munich. Partly thanks to their many goals, the top English club became champions in 2019.

In May this year, Miedema decided to extend his expiring contract with Arsenal despite interest from FC Barcelona. Her new contract makes her the highest paid player in England.

The Orange Women will play without the all-time leading scorer (95 goals) next Friday against Costa Rica and four days later against Denmark. The Netherlands are preparing for the World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”