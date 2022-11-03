A Wonderful World – Water Sports Association

Within the World Sailing Federation, it is an unwritten law that the host of the next World Sailing Championships is present at the annual congress. For this reason, I was in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates for the first time. A wonderful world, which I will not be going privately anytime soon. Within walking distance of the convention center is a Ferrari museum, a race track, and the world’s largest roller coaster. Restaurants are decked out as if they belong in Ibiza, and the country’s largest mosque is only accessible through an underground shopping mall of unprecedented proportions. A mover, like a group from Schiphol, transports you to the central prayer hall, a confusing route I found.

The World Sailing Congress schedule was less complicated. My aftertaste?

It is good news that the General Assembly of Members of the World Sailing Association has approved a simpler organization for World Sailing. This makes the union more effective. This is necessary to keep our sport interesting for the widest possible audience for the next ten years, until the Olympic Games in Brisbane, Australia in 2032. Despite our limited representation within the World Sailing organization, we know our eyes are on us. People look in awe at the way we manage water in our country and how well we do in the Olympics. Our Optimist on Tour is even world famous. The Netherlands are back on the World Cup schedule with Almere. Collaboration with the other host cities – Miami, Hyères, Majorca and Kiel – has intensified. Outside of the conference program, there was plenty of space to talk about other big challenges in water sports, like how to keep enough water available for recreation and sports? Accordingly, a follow-up appointment has already been made with my German colleague for further cooperation against the nuisance of aquatic plants. The Allianz Youth Sailing World Championships in Scheveningen last summer received a very positive evaluation. They praised the tight organization, the inspiring venue and the connection to Dutch society.

This last point was easy to score for me, because the credit goes to all the volunteers who made the Youth World Cup possible. I also forwarded it to whoever wanted to hear it.

React?

Arno van Gerven is director of the Royal Dutch Water Sports Association. Each week he tackles hot topics in water sports. Do you want to answer? Do so at [email protected]