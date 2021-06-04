The light is on

Member states, the Commission and the European Parliament agreed last night: Every company with an annual revenue of 750 million or more will soon be obliged to report how much it pays in taxes to a country. “It’s not about companies, it’s about construction,” Paul Tong says.

Those currencies need to become transparent so that you can see how billions flow to the lowest taxing countries possible. With that transparency, you make the annual figures of companies like Pfizer, Amazon and Google accessible without any digging, and everyone knows how much tax is paid.

Hundreds of billions

These multinationals are now known as letterbox companies in countries such as Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Without changing anything anywhere, the money is paid right there.

For example, you are talking about sums like 44 billion euros on Amazon, an online company that flows to other countries via Luxembourg. Or 200 billion missing from South Africa and the United States via the Netherlands to the United Arab Emirates. Tang: “It simply came to our notice then. People think it is unreasonable for us to pay taxes, and multinational corporations do not. You do not have to leave it at that. “

Netherlands

In the Netherlands, this public outcry also led to political action. Companies like Shell and Philips are paying higher taxes now. But the Netherlands is still a tax haven, and stands proudly between shady countries like Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.

The Secretary of State for the Fund, Whistleblower, said on the channel yesterday that the outgoing cabinet was fully committed to tackling the tax evasion, with supporters of its policy on the left and right.

According to Tank, who works in Brussels, that is not enough. Billions are still disappearing, he says. “A start has been made.”

As for the tank, very little attention has been paid to this issue, and it should be more on the agenda for creation. “If the PVDA and other left parties join the government, I personally can not believe it if they do not include the plan for a fair tax system in the coalition agreement. Everyone should pay taxes.”