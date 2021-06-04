Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, offers clients more than just legal advice. Next phase: Consulting Dentins Global Advisors, which will be launched in the United States in 1997-2001 with US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (photo).

According to Dentons News, the hand of the new global consultants is “a milestone in Denton’s long-term vision rather than the client law firm”. According to the company, the demand for integrated legal and consulting services is growing among international clients.

Dentons Global Advisors is an ‘elite diversified consultancy’ to provide strategic advice to clients on ‘complex opportunities and challenges’ in areas such as business, finance, regulatory and administrative issues, reputation and crisis management, business diplomacy and business and geopolitical risk management. Advice. All this with the aim of ‘increasing the value of companies’.

In short, with a mix of different consulting roles and departments, and with more than two hundred tenant offices in 81 countries, the global security ratio is an instant reality. So to the first major collaborative partner for the new Dentance Branch: co-founder Albright Stone Bridge Group, where Madeleine Albright is one of the leaders. He served as Secretary of State under President Bill Clinton from 1997-2001. He also served as High Commissioner and Ambassador to the United Nations on behalf of the United States.

a

“We intend to serve all the needs of our customers in the future,” said Joe Andrew, Chairman of Dentins Global, a member of the Board of Dentons Global Advisors. “With our customers, we are entering a new era in which they will face bigger and broader problems than ever before, which means they need well-integrated consulting services.”

According to Andrew, Dentons Global Advisors should be seen as an international consulting firm that operates independently from law firm Dentons. At the local level, cooperation is sought with other consulting, law and accounting firms and other business or legal service providers. According to Andrew, the partnership between Dentons Global Advisors and the Albright Office is an example of this; They will exchange customers and exchange, but will actively cooperate on a project basis.

More details on the American lawyer

Image: Shutterstock