Memphis Depay scores as Barcelona substitute, finally a basic spot for Frenkie de Jong | sport

Memphis Depay successfully replaced FC Barcelona on Saturday night (US time). In the Catalan club’s last exhibition game in the United States, the orange international scored the decisive 0-2 against New York Red Bulls just before the hour mark.

Memphis entered the Red Bull Arena pitch twenty minutes before the end as a substitute for Robert Lewandowski. The striker from Bayern Munich had an unfortunate evening and missed a number of imposed chances, especially in the first half.

In turn, Memphis proved to be more effective. He anticipated a through ball from Miralem Pjanic in the 87th minute, gratefully took advantage of a misunderstanding in the home side’s full-back, then simply kicked in. Ousmane Dembélé opened the scoring with a pass from Raphinha in the final phase of the first half.

Frenkie de Jong was finally allowed to start again in the base by coach Xavi. The midfielder, who is under pressure from the club to either leave or hand over a large part of his salary, was in his beloved spot in midfield. Halfway through, he was left in the locker room.

With the victory over New York, Barcelona concludes their American training trip. Next week there will be an exhibition game with Mexican Pumas Unam, on August 13 the club will kick off the season in Spain with a home game against Rayo Vallecano.

Find the highlights of the match here.



