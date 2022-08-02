Woods turned down astronomical amount for participating in controversial golf tour | NOW

Tiger Woods has turned down a hugely lucrative offer to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, said controversial tour manager Greg Norman. The five-time winner would have refused an amount between 700 and 800 million dollars (respectively 683 and 781 million euros).

Nowhere are there bigger prizes to be won than on the LIV Tour, the controversial and lucrative Tour that splits the world of golf in two. The LIV Golf circuit consists of eight tournaments in Europe, Asia and the United States. The LIV Golf Invitational Series is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Two-time grand prize winner Norman said in a conversation with FoxNews that the offer had already been made before he took office in the much talked about organization. “Of course you have to watch the best of the best.”

Woods said last month he was disappointed golfers were opting for the LIV Golf Tour. “I just don’t understand their choice, these players go for the guaranteed money. What motivates them to train and play?”

Charl Schwartzel (left) and Greg Norman (right) pose with the trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational Series in London.



Golfer changes have been suspended

The LIV Tour has a 54-hole format, with a prize pool of approximately €24.4 million across the eight tournaments. The winner receives just under 3.9 million euros, while the last always receives more than a ton.

These amounts are far greater than the cash prizes that can be won at the PGA, the organizer of classic golf tournaments.

Players who have moved from the PGA Tour to the LIV Tour have been suspended by the PGA. Well-known participants in the LIV tournament include Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio García.