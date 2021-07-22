Memorable mosaics removed from the facade of the former Britannia hotel

“data-revoke =” “>

“We are in consultation with the municipality of Vlissingen and the Zeeuws Historisch Genootschap where we can relocate them”, explains director Karel Loeff. The heritage association wishes to see the mosaics return to the city. “It would be better if they had a new destination in Vlissingen. You could put them on the boulevard or, for example, on a building. If entrepreneurs have any suggestions, they are always welcome!”

The promoter of the new hotel to be built does not wish to replace the mosaics. The mosaics were made in 1960 by Louis van Roode for the then Grand Hotel Britannia. When the demolition permit was issued in 2004, a condition had been set that the mosaics on the facade of the pavilion had to be preserved. It almost went wrong in 2010, when the demolition really started. The rest of the mosaics were recovered and restored by a Spanish mosaicist.

The municipality of Vlissingen gave the green light for the construction of the new Britannia hotel in March, despite objections from residents. The new building with 205 rooms and ancillary facilities will be built on the site of the old hotel. The hotel can be 64 meters high, while the old environmental permit still provided for a maximum height of 52 meters.

The move attracted a lot of attention, saw journalist Eva de Schipper

