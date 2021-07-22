July 21, 2021 – The US women’s team had a particularly bad start to the Olympics in Japan. The reigning world champion lost the first group game 3-0 to Sweden. For the Orange Lionesses this could prove to be annoying.





Sweden showed their best team on Asian soil and took the lead halfway through the first half. Stina Blackstenius surprisingly gave the Swedes a 1-0 lead. However, it didn’t end there, as after tea the striker struck again. To make matters worse, America also scored 3-0 via Lina Hurtig.

The fact that the Americans lose a game can be called special. The world champion was undefeated for 44 straight games. It is very bitter for national coach Vlatko Andonovski that the very rare defeat is suffered at the Games. The United States also plays against New Zealand and Australia in the group stage.

The Orange Lionesses will also keep an eye on the performance of this group. National coach Sarina Wiegman’s side will almost certainly play against a team from this group. However, the Netherlands must first try to outlive their own group. This afternoon, the Orange squad will play against Zambia, followed by matches against Brazil and China.