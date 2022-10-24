Meghan Markle on an average workday from home with Prince Harry

It’s been about two years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the British Royal Family bye waved and left for the United States. Since then, the two have lived in California and, in a candid interview, Meghan let us know what an average (work) day looks like for them.

This is what a day at work looks like for Meghan and Prince Harry

After two rather eventful years, things seem to have calmed down somewhat for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. with their son Archie (3) and daughter Lilibet (1), they currently live in a million dollar villa in Montecito, California. They are very busy with their production company, among other things Archewell Productionswho they want to do all kinds of movies and series with, Meghan says candidly variety. That’s how they’ve been working for years the Netflix series The Invictus Gamesand appears very soon a highly publicized docuseries on their (love) life.

Meghan herself also loves a nice romantic comedy, like When Harry Met Sally and basically anything with Julia Roberts, so that could also be on the horizon. Would she want to play again? Meghan is very clear about this: “No. I’m done with that. Never say never, but my intention is absolutely not to start again.

Meghan’s work motto while working from home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share an office, Meghan says. “We are working from home, as most people have since and during the shutdowns. It allows us to spend a lot of time with our children […] we cannot recover this time. I will prepare breakfast and we will prepare the children for the day together,” she continues. Meghan also says she and Harry have many Zoom meetings together. “But we’re also trying to divide ourselves and our energy so that we can achieve even more.” Meghan’s work motto? “If it takes less than five minutes, do it now.” Asked if the two snack a lot while working, Meghan said they always stop by the In-N-Out snack chain on (work) trips to Los Angeles. ‘It’s my husband’s favorite [..] It’s great fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order,” Meghan said.