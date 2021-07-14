“Kudos to America for celebrating our independence and the time our nation was founded. But let’s be honest, as a country we are really just babies or teenagers, compared to countries that have been around longer. And just as babies and teens face growth spurts, so do we. It’s just reality and it’s only good. We have to keep learning, growing, falling and picking up. We have to be hopeful as we build because that’s what we do, ”Matthew said.

He continues, “We need to make sure that we as Americans respect each other’s individuality, but that we come together as a whole and come together collectively. So take some time this weekend to reflect. and think about how we can move forward and how we can become even better and stronger as a nation. Congratulations again America, let’s go! ‘

The actor is flirting with the idea of ​​getting involved in the fight for governor of “his” state of Texas, in which he would face current Republican Gov. Greg Abbott if elected as a Democratic candidate. However, this is far from the case and if it only belongs to a certain number of followers of Matthew, it will not happen.

Please, more actors, reality stars or other celebrities in the White House. Stick to acting, something you’re good at, “one subscriber said. Another said,” Why do celebrities have to get involved in politics? The country will not benefit, we saw it with the previous president.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”