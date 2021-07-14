Wed. Jul 14th, 2021

Matthew McConaughey addresses America on National Day Matthew McConaughey addresses America on National Day 2 min read

Earl Warner 9 hours ago 48
Brits regard British quality as the standard for food imports Brits regard British quality as the standard for food imports 2 min read

Earl Warner 17 hours ago 94
Processie naar aula - Foto Theo van Adrichem ofm Column: new balancing artist for the Order of Friars Minor 3 min read

Earl Warner 1 day ago 87
Russia, US reach agreement on nuclear weapons treaty Russia, US reach agreement on nuclear weapons treaty 1 min read

Earl Warner 1 day ago 150
US state: Google bought Samsung on the Appstore US state: Google bought Samsung on the Appstore 2 min read

Earl Warner 2 days ago 95
New Zealand fugitive rents helicopter and reports to police New Zealand fugitive rents helicopter and reports to police 1 min read

Earl Warner 2 days ago 135

Netflix will soon lose an extremely popular series in the United States: here too? Netflix will soon lose an extremely popular series in the United States: here too? 1 min read

Maggie Benson 20 mins ago 14
The lithium-ion battery should work much better The lithium-ion battery should work much better 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 21 mins ago 13
The best virtual readers in the world are neither Dutch nor British The best virtual readers in the world are neither Dutch nor British 2 min read

Queenie Bell 23 mins ago 14
Companies call home work a guard • Red Cross gives advice to young people afraid of needles Companies call home work a guard • Red Cross gives advice to young people afraid of needles 1 min read

Harold Manning 25 mins ago 14