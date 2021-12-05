Makkelie endorses PSV goal after reviewing footage: “Not immediately punishable”

FC Utrecht goalkeeper Maarten Paes had doubts about his third goal against PSV, but Danny Makkelie decided to overturn Ritsu Doan’s goal after watching the footage. The Dordrecht guide will provide a text and explanations thereafter.

Doan advanced from the right, with FC Utrecht defender Arthur Zagre in front of him, and looked for the short corner: Erick Gutiérrez was in an offside position in the path of the shot, but Makkelie saw no reason to deflect the goal. . “I went to watch and in fact you can also see what we saw on the pitch and what was shown on the screens in the stadium. You see that, when the PSV player shoots, it’s in fact Zagre who does it. seen from the goalkeeper. The goalkeeper suffers mainly from it, “he said to ESPN.

Gutiérrez did not stand in the way, says Makkelie. “By the time the ball passes Zagre, Gutiérrez is actually out of the shot path,” said the leader. “Hij beweegt weg van het gezichtsveld van de keeper en maakt eigenlijk alleen maar veel meer ruimte om te kijken. Niet elke speler die in de baan van het schot staat, is per direct ook strafbaar. Dat heeft ook met de afstand tot de keeper te to do.

So Doan’s 3-1 stuck. PSV finally won 4-1 against guests from Utrecht.

