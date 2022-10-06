Maintenance of the Gelderland stallions Mandienio WL and Markant BK

The Gelderland Horse Stallion Inspection Committee recently assessed the foals of various Gelderland stallions. To complete the study, at least ten offspring must have been assessed locally, preferably via the Gelders Paard or centrally at the home of the owner/stallion owner. On this basis, the standards are Banging BK (Wilson x Sirius) and Mandienio WL (Glamourdale x Parcival) maintained, Matiz (Eebert x Vitens) has been postponed.

The owner of Markant BK opted for the latter option and this collection was presented at MVM Stables in De Steeg. Mandienio WL is actively used in motorsport, and its collection has also been supplemented. Last year, nine descendants of Matiz were presented. Unfortunately, the collection could not be completed this year, so the stallion was again delayed for a year.

Below are the reports written by the Stallion Selection Committee. The general council adopted the opinion of the stallion selection committee to maintain the two stallions and granted a one-year extension to Matiz.

Decentralized evaluation Mandienio WL

Mandienio WL showed a uniform collection of well-developed, long colts with an attractive forehead that are well within the Gelders type. The head neckline is correct. The necks are well formed, have a good length and are well muscled. The shoulder has good length and position. The withers are more than sufficiently developed and of good length. The back is of good length, well shaped and well muscled. The kidneys are well muscled and well connected. The croup is in a good position but could be a bit longer. The trouser muscle has a good length. The foreleg is viewed from the side and correctly positioned when viewed from the front. The hind leg is correct. The pasterns in front and behind are of good length and correct position. The base is hard and well developed. The step is pure, active, of good breadth and suppleness. The trot has good wingspan, good suppleness and good use of the forelegs. The use of the hind leg is sometimes pushed to the trot. The gallop is powerful, has more than sufficient wingspan and has good balance.

Markant BK Central Review

Markant BK showed a uniform collection of well developed and long colts which are in the correct Gelders type. Foals bred from saddle mares are definitely more riding type. The head-neck attack is generally correct, sometimes a bit heavy. The necks are generally well shaped and have a good length and can sometimes be a bit more muscular in the topline. Sometimes there is a slight lower neck. The shoulder has good length and position. The withers are more than sufficiently developed and of good length. The back is of good length and well formed, sometimes a little tight. The kidneys are well muscled and well connected. The croup is in a good position but could be a bit longer. The muscle of the pants is more than enough in length. Seen in profile, the foreleg is correctly positioned and seen from the front several times slightly French. The hind leg is long and slightly sable. The pasterns in front and behind are generally long and correctly placed. The foundation is hard and slightly thin. The step is pure, active, of good breadth and suppleness. The trot is light, more than sufficient with good wingspan, but sometimes with a flat front leg. The gallop is powerful, has more than enough reach and should be shown in a single colt with more use of the back. Foals usually come with an attractive front.

Source: KWPN