Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont’s film Close won two awards at the 58th Chicago International Film Festival. The Flemish Audiovisual Fund announced this on Saturday. The film was a huge success in the United States. Earlier this week, Close won the Audience Award at the Mill Valley Film Festival.

Close won the Gold Q-Hugo Award for Best Picture in Chicago. There was also the Silver Hugo Jury Prize. The Chicago main competition’s international jury called Close “a sensitive, humanistic film that celebrates our human instincts for contact and affection amid the overwhelming pressure to conform”.

Dhont, 31, said in an initial response to news agency Belga that he was pleased with Close’s “warm reception” in the United States. “It’s wonderful to feel that people across the ocean are embracing Leo and Remi as well,” he says. “When you create something so close to you, of course you hope it will happen, so it’s a real honor to receive an award again in the United States.”

Close has already won numerous awards, in addition to the United States, the film has also won festivals in Hungary, Germany and Norway. Additionally, Dhont’s film was nominated for the European University Film Award and is shortlisted for the European Film Awards. The Belgian has already won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.