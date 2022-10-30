WITH VIDEOWOLPHAARTSDIJK – Lucas Nieuweboer won the 15 from Wolphaartsdijk on Saturday. In a “more than difficult” edition, the athlete from Soesterberg left behind his training buddy Christiaan Bosselaar. Danny Huibregtse from Westkapelle became the best Zealander.



Menno Kole



August 13, 2022



Source:

PZC



After former top athlete Irma Heeren’s tee shot, it was Dordrecht’s Roy Werner who surprisingly took the lead in the first two laps (of the total five laps). The intermediate times already reveal that the favorites had started a little cautiously.

Lucas Nieuweboer crosses the line cheering. © Johan van der Heijden



Halfway through the race, the big favorite Lucas Nieuweboer restored order, while Christiaan Bosselaar had in the meantime firmly established himself in second place. Nieuweboer, who had to go out injured last year, extended the lead over his training buddy at KAV Holland to just under a minute. In 48:29 (more than two minutes above his PR), the number 4 in the Dutch championship (over the 5 and 10 kilometers) crossed the finish line jubilant and satisfied with the winner.

Sanderse fastest woman

Danny Huibregtse from Westkapelle crossed the finish line in ninth place in 52:10 as the best Zeeuw. Erwin Harmes finished eleventh in 55:31. Monica Sanderse from Vlissingen had to tolerate 32 men, but became the fastest woman in 1:08:04.

In the short distance (5 kilometers), run before the main program, two athletes stood out. Bereket Petersen from Goes became the winner in 16:36. Noor Dekker from Serooskerke followed at just thirteen seconds and became by far the fastest woman.