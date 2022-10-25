On October 6th, the United Residential Sprinkler Installers (VWI) organized an information afternoon on the application of residential sprinkler installations in collaboration with de Zorg Brandweilig.

Effects of fire

He gave the first presentation Bob Hughels of Limburg North Fire Brigade. He discussed fires in homes and healthcare facilities. Often there are casualties and damage, but sometimes the effect is less visible. Fear, anxiety and the feeling that this could happen to me also play a role. When a fire breaks out in a healthcare facility, one can imagine that the tension of the situation takes its toll on the staff and patients.

Building mandate and performance requirements

The victims of fires in homes and care institutions are mainly vulnerable people (children, the elderly, and those who lack self-confidence). Meeting the targets of the Buildings Order 2012 for these groups of people requires more than meeting performance requirements. Just because you meet the performance requirements doesn’t mean you meet the purpose of the Buildings Order 2012, which is to prevent casualties and prevent the spread of fire. It is important to adopt a risk-based approach that looks at all the risks and risk factors associated with the origin and consequences of a fire. And this translates into our own policy and actions at the architectural, installation-technical and organizational level. For example, research has shown that home sprinkler use has a positive effect on the perception of a (fire) safe home and/or health care institution. “The VWI Publication ‘Evaluation of Residential Sprinkler Installations’ Hopefully it will provide more coherence with other concepts”, Heckels concluded.

History of the home sprinkler

Alan Brinson The European Fire Sprinkler Network then discussed the history of the (home) sprinkler.

When building a residential sprinkler, the system must handle a reasonably worst-case scenario. The most difficult test was in an armored corner with a rapidly developing fire. This eventually led to a standard for residential sprinklers in the US, on which the European standard (NEN-EN 12259-14) is based.

Brinson concluded his presentation by summarizing the benefits of home sprinklers. They limit the number of casualties and damages. Also, there are more than 85% deaths, less than 60% injuries and less than 45% damage. In addition, chances of survival are increased because residential sprinklers control fires and reduce temperatures.

Fire protection is stitched

“Not all are equally evil in defense. Fire protection is stitched. However, you can look for a solution that can be used in many situations.” And so it began Johan Hoogweck (DGMR) in his presentation ‘Evaluation of Residential Sprinklers: Operations and Compensation Measures.’ He compared the rating of residential sprinklers to a toolbox where you can play with the weight of BIO features. All three have equal weight in the Building Decree 2012, but it is also possible, for example, to use less institutional measures and more technical installations such as residential sprinklers. A sprinkler is not specified in the building ordinance, but as a customized solution it is an equivalent solution. It is impossible to avoid one part, but the balance between the three can be adjusted.

Toolbox

Return to Toolbox. What should it include? The first reliable and secure tool. This applies to many situations and you need a good manual. What you can and can’t do. According to Hoogweck, the ‘Evaluation of Residential Sprinkler Systems’ publication is structured in the same way. The publication also includes information on legislation and regulations, justifications for compensatory measures, and references to literature, history, and more.

Field observations

Ernst Rijkers (SGS Florian) discussed the project approach in the evaluation of residential sprinklers in his presentation. He listed the characteristics of a project approach: management of expectations, from start point to start point, and involving all parties involved.

As a tip to avoid derailing the project approach, Rijkers recommends thinking carefully about who should sit at the table and meeting with these parties in advance. Fire safety should be a separate issue on the agenda.

stay

The last speaker went Rut von Limbt (NIPV) was recently published Research For the concept of stay. Commissioned by the Ministry of Interior and Royal Relations, the NIPV examined whether the risks of fumes to aircraft could be controlled by additional accommodation facilities. The reason for the study is the increasing number of people who are less confident in the event of a fire in a residential environment (the elderly, but also people with disabilities). For these people, flights take longer and the concept of accommodation may be an alternative. The latter will require adjustments to the building.

Van Limbt summarized the results of the study: “The reliability of the escape concept is significantly lower for the most vulnerable groups. Sprinklers significantly extend flight times and contribute to the reliability of support and partition structures. Human behavior is unpredictable and has consequences for both the escape concept and the shelter concept.”

Demonstration

The meeting is over live Demonstration by Michael van der Hulst (Fire Brigade Flevoland). Demonstrated how a house fire can be controlled and eventually extinguished by a residential sprinkler.

John Van Lierop, United Home Sprinkler Installers VWIA