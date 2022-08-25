Look at Chip Funds in Damrock after Low Chances Nvidia

Chip funds took the spotlight in European stock markets on Thursday after US chipmaker Nvidia released a trading update. The forecast was particularly disappointing. In Amsterdam, this could put pressure on prices of AEX funds such as chip machine maker ASML and chip suppliers ASMI and Besi. A selection of smaller companies in Amsterdam also came with statistics. Investors await the US Federal Reserve’s annual symposium on economic policy in Jackson Hole.

Energy expert Alfen visited the books before the exhibition. The company was able to increase its revenue significantly, helped by high demand for charging stations. In addition to revenue, profitability also improved. Alfen has been very positive all year.

Asset manager von Lanschot Kempen also provided insight into the results. Financial funds saw marginal gains. The reduction is mainly due to the fact that the company set aside almost 10 million euros for the settlement of the interest rate derivatives file. This facility has already been announced. Van Lanschot Kempen will convene shareholders to vote on a payment of 1.50 euros per share to shareholders.

Deposits firm NVIPCO ended the first half of the year with record turnover. The company also made efforts to cut costs. Meanwhile, productivity is also increasing. Operating a factory in Romania should make it possible to work more efficiently.

Shell also knows how to focus on itself. The oil and gas group has announced that it has signed a long-term agreement with Energy Exchange to purchase liquefied natural gas from the Lake Charles LNG project in the US.

Real estate fund Unipile-Rodamco-Westfield has announced a firm sale of retail real estate in California. Santa Anita cost $537.5 million. Unifile aims to sell $4 billion worth of real estate. Of this, nearly $3.2 billion has been received.

In addition, Swiss drugmaker Novartis announced the spin-off of its Santos division. This makes it the largest European generic pharmaceutical company by turnover. The split should be completed in the second half of next year.