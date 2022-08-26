US Open draw

Botic van de Zandschulp (ATP-23) and Tim van Rijthoven (ATP-119) will play against qualifiers to be determined in the first round of the US Open starting Monday, August 29. Qualifying for the US Grand Slam is still underway.

Van de Santsulp could face 37-year-old Stan Wawrinka in the second round. Van Rijthoven can already see fifth-ranked Norwegian Casper Ruud in the second round.

Talon Greek track (ATP-46) is paired with Argentina’s Federico Correa (ATP-78) in the first round.