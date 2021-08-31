The US withdrawal from Afghanistan marks the end of 20 years

Taliban: Our country is now completely independent

12.11 -Deaths in Taliban enemy stronghold fighting

The militia, which opposes the Taliban, claims to have repulsed an attack on their fort in the Panjshir Valley. At least eight Taliban militants have been killed, a spokesman for the National Anti-Corruption Force (NRF) said.

The Taliban have seized almost all of Afghanistan in recent months. Protesters still hold their land in Panjshir province. They are led by Ahmed Masood, son of the disbanded warrior Ahmed Shah Masood. He fought against the Soviet Union and the Taliban and was nicknamed the ‘Lion of Punchshir’.

The NRF said the fighting took place at the western entrance of the valley on Monday night. A spokesman for the opposition forces speculated that the Taliban might want to test security. The NRF itself says that although two people were wounded, no militants were lost.

It is estimated that there are several thousand armed protesters against the new rulers in the Valley. This includes local militants and ex-military members who did not surrender to victorious Muslim extremists.

Large-scale fighting in the Panjir Valley has not come up in recent times. The two sides will still negotiate with each other. There are many Taliban militants in the area. The Taliban have not yet responded to reports of an attack on NRF positions.

09.41 – Taliban remove checkpoints at Kabul airport

The Taliban destroyed all checkpoints leading to Kabul airport. The last U.S. soldiers boarded the plane Monday evening, after which the militants captured the airport.

Taliban leaders have previously made a successful visit to a high-security airport. They were decorated by special forces equipment by the militants and inspected the wrecked American helicopters.

The elite Taliban unit of Badri 313 posed for photos at the airport. The militants showed American guns and the white flag of the Taliban.

Before they left, the Americans rendered several dozen armored vehicles and planes useless. The cockpit windows were broken and the tires burned. The air defense system C-RAM also lags behind.

General Kenneth McKenzie. Cow ANP / HH

The airport has been the center of chaotic evacuations by Western nations for the past two weeks. Many thousands of people gathered in the hope of getting a place on the departure plane. Many others did not pass checkpoints set up by the Taliban in the area.

The AFP news agency reported that only one of those checkpoints remained on the road leading to the airport on Tuesday. The Taliban guards are in a great mood there. They shake hands with drivers and passengers of passing cars.

9.06 – ‘Hundreds of’ British in Afghanistan

After the withdrawal of Western soldiers, there are still “several hundred” British people in Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Dominic Robb told Sky News that about 5,000 other comrades had been expelled.

The UK and other Western nations have been carrying out chaotic evacuations from the airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, for the past two weeks. It has now come to an end. The last U.S. soldiers boarded the plane Monday evening. The airport was later captured by the Taliban.

In the final days of the evacuation, another bloody attack took place at the airport entrance, Abe Gate. The news site Politico said the gate was kept open for a long time, despite fears of an attack as the British expelled people.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a U.S. military base, killing at least 200 people. Rob told Sky News that the UK was not putting any pressure on opening the gateway. “That’s simply not true.”

8.01 – US distributes photo of the last soldier to leave Kabul

The U.S. military has released a photo of the last U.S. soldier to leave the Afghan capital, Kabul. It was Major General Chris Donahue.

The photo shows the Donahue C-17 boarding the transport plane. “The last American soldier left Afghanistan,” reads “Central Command” on the military’s Twitter account.

The United States withdrew from Kabul on Monday night. Two weeks ago, the 20-year Western military presence in the country ruled by the fundamentalist Taliban came to an end.

7.01 – Taliban call US withdrawal victory for all Afghanistan

Jabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s official spokesman, congratulated the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. “This victory belongs to all of us,” he told a news conference at the airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Mujahid called the US withdrawal “an important lesson for other invading forces and the world.”

A Taliban spokesman spoke hours after the last Americans left. He declared Afghanistan now a “free and sovereign nation.” “We want to maintain good relations with the United States and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with all.

After the Americans left, Taliban fighters entered the airport grounds. They fired into the sky to celebrate their victory. Fundamentalists have asked NATO member Turkey for technical assistance to operate a key airport, but they want to do the security themselves.

Turkish officials have not yet agreed to the Taliban’s plan. It is also unclear which airlines will operate scheduled flights to Kabul as the Taliban return to power.

6.35 – Americans leave dozens of vehicles at Kabul airport

Dozens of planes and vehicles were dropped off at Kabul airport as the U.S. military departed. General Kenneth McKenzie said Monday that the anti-aircraft guns used Monday to repel an Islamic State missile attack had been delayed after the withdrawal was announced from Afghanistan.

According to McKenzie, 73 aircraft and helicopters, 27 hummocks and about 70 armored combat vehicles will cost up to $ 1 million. He stressed that all equipment was “not militarized” or had become inactive. “They will never be used by anyone again,” the general said.

The planes were already at the airport when the Americans began the evacuation operation two weeks ago, and they were already paralyzed.

6.30 – Blinken: New chapter in US-Afghanistan relations

According to US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen, the United States has “begun a new chapter” in Afghanistan. Hours after the US withdrew from Afghanistan on Monday night, Blingen said his country would lead a “new diplomatic mission.”

The US 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has come to an end.

“The military mission is over. A new diplomatic mission has begun,” Blingen said.

There is no US embassy in Afghanistan. Diplomatic relations will be maintained from the Embassy in Doha, Qatar.