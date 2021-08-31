Taliban militants on the streets of Kabul Image Dutch Height / AFP

It is not clear from the report how they can leave the country. The Taliban says a group of travelers will be allowed to travel to “departures” in a “safe and orderly manner”, according to the U.S. Department of State. They are allowed to leave the country from that place.

“Along with a hundred countries, we will do everything we can to ensure that the Dutch and Afghans who have worked for us travel freely to places outside Afghanistan,” said Foreign Minister Sigrid Gock. “We expect the Taliban to respect their guarantees and allow these groups to travel freely.”

The details are still working



A Foreign Ministry spokesman said details of the exit of foreign and Afghan nationals were still being discovered. “This is a letter of intent.”

The Netherlands on Thursday was forced to suspend the expulsion of Dutch civilians and Afghan aides working for a Dutch mission from Kabul. Most other countries have completed their expulsion missions. U.S. troops guarding an airport in the Afghan capital are due to leave the Taliban on August 31. Many who could not board a plane were left behind.