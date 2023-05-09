Welcome to the live blog of the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia! It’s time for a 175 kilometer ride to Lago Laceno and the road is barely flat. The finish is just after a second category pass, the last four kilometers of which are up to 8.8%. Spectacular guaranteed, you say!

The big question is whether Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) will lose his pink jersey. It looked like the world champion would be okay with someone else taking the podium to take credit, clearing the way for the attack-hungry riders. It could just be that a two-pronged battle is brewing, as it’s hard to imagine the riders in the standings not attacking each other. You can’t win the Giro here, but you can lose it.

In total, the riders have to overcome 3,667 altimeters and we can therefore speak of a mountain stage. Right from the start it goes up and down, although the categorized climbs start a bit later. After the Passo delle Crocelle (13.5 km at 4.3 percent) and the Valico di Monte Carruozzo (8.8 km at 4.9 percent), runners can relax for about fifty kilometers before the Colle Molella is on the menu in the stands.

The erratic climb starts quite easily at around four percent, but continues to increase. The last part is the most difficult and there the percentages easily reach twelve percent. If differences are made, it happens here. Then another three kilometers must be covered on a plateau.

