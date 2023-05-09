This week, Géza, Carolien and Shelly battled it out for that coveted final spot. It’s up to Leco Zadelhoff and guest judges Brian Jacobs and Peer Akkermans to evaluate their luxurious salons. In this mission, the emphasis was on the beautiful panoramic view, the round space and a luxurious appearance. Géza was chosen as the winner of the week, due to its warm authentic living room. Carolien got a nice second place thanks to her bold style. And that’s why Shelly, after several setbacks, had to leave the program.

Not 13 out of a dozen

Carolien hoped to wow the invited jury with his apartheid and innovation. And she did. According to the jury, one thing was a big plus: the beautiful modular sofa in the middle of the room. “Carolien really uses an in-between arrangement. It gives you a nice view outside and you create a warm and intimate atmosphere inside,” says Leco.

According to the jury, there are many elements in the house that make people excited. According to Peer, this is mainly due to the sofa, the use of color, the user-friendly appearance and the table. Carolien is the only one of the three to have thought of placing a table. “Not necessarily for eating, but also as a place to work or play a game. It will appeal to a lot of people,” says Brian.

