This week, Géza, Carolien and Shelly battled it out for that coveted final spot. It’s up to Leco Zadelhoff and guest judges Brian Jacobs and Peer Akkermans to evaluate their luxurious salons. In this mission, the emphasis was on the beautiful panoramic view, the round space and a luxurious appearance. Géza was chosen as the winner of the week, due to its warm authentic living room. Carolien got a nice second place thanks to her bold style. And that’s why Shelly, after several setbacks, had to leave the program.
Not 13 out of a dozen
Carolien hoped to wow the invited jury with his apartheid and innovation. And she did. According to the jury, one thing was a big plus: the beautiful modular sofa in the middle of the room. “Carolien really uses an in-between arrangement. It gives you a nice view outside and you create a warm and intimate atmosphere inside,” says Leco.
According to the jury, there are many elements in the house that make people excited. According to Peer, this is mainly due to the sofa, the use of color, the user-friendly appearance and the table. Carolien is the only one of the three to have thought of placing a table. “Not necessarily for eating, but also as a place to work or play a game. It will appeal to a lot of people,” says Brian.
Short on current trends
The restyling at Shelly didn’t go smoothly this week. After a day of work, she was still not satisfied with the colors of the custom graphic wallpaper and the rather present color of the red ceiling. So she decided to start all over again on the second day. This turns out to be the right choice, because when Brian and Peer enter the house, Brian immediately gets goosebumps.
“I’m speechless and this never happens,” he says. The duo is particularly passionate about the show as it is close to current trends. “And that makes it appealing to a wide audience.” Yet Brian also has a critical note: “I always find it difficult to have two pendant lights in a room and she really went wild at the garden centre. I feel like there was a bit of a rush too .” Unfortunately, this killed Shelly and she had to say goodbye right before the finale.
An arty and warm look
Géza opted for warmth and comfort this time. And that also appeared to the guest judges. According to Brian and Peer, this design really gives a “wow feeling”. And this is partly due to the eye-catcher he brought home. Above the stairwell hangs a shark made of fish hooks (see header photo at the top of this article). A very “cool” idea according to Leco, who is also blown away by the use of color in the room. The color on the wall is throughout, which makes the room very “cosy”, according to Peer.
Géza also receives compliments on the position of the sofa, which looks very nice in the curve of the house. Géza’s “arty look” – which can be seen in the sofa in front of the window, the record player and beautiful details – will attract the perfect audience, according to the jury. And that’s why he can again be called the winner of the week.
