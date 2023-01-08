Live: Netherlands – United States (eighth finals of the Football World Cup) missed?

Broadcast of NOS WC Football: did you miss the first half? From 3:15 p.m. preview and at 4:00 p.m. live coverage of the match between the Netherlands and the United States in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar. The duel can also be seen on the live broadcast via Gids.tv.

bad game

The Dutch national team has yet to win the hearts of domestic and foreign football fans. In a weak group with Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar, Orange couldn’t impress in the least. The first game against Senegal was narrowly won in the finals, the very disappointing second game against Ecuador ended 1-1 and glorified amateurs Qatar were only beaten 2-0.

politically sensitive

Fortunately for Orange, the United States also made little impression. They started their World Cup with two draws: 1-1 against Wales and 0-0 against England. The final group game had to be won for a place in the round of 16. This duel was politically sensitive, because Iran, the sworn enemy, was the adversary. America won 0-1 thanks to a goal from Christian Pulisic.

