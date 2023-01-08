“Very fanatical and sharp on the ball”

PA

Louis van Gaal believes the Dutch national team will face a tough match against the United States in the Round of 16 of the World Cup. The match between the Netherlands and the United States is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. Dutch time.

“I haven’t seen them yet, only in the summaries. So you don’t have a good picture. But they finished second, so they’re probably worse than number 1.”

“I know from experience that matches against countries like the United States and Australia, which we met at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, are always very difficult,” continued the 71-year-old national coach.

“They are very fanatical and sharp with the ball.” Eight years ago, the Orange narrowly beat Australia in the group stage, 3-2.

American footballers hope to have Christian Pulisic on Saturday. The attacking midfielder from Chelsea scored the only goal (1-0) of the last group match against Iran, but was also injured.

Pulisic kicked the ball in from close range in the 38th minute after some preparatory work from emerging right-back Sergiño Dest (ex-Ajax). The striker collided with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. Pulisic didn’t return to the pitch after the break.

Pulisic reassured American football fans on Tuesday night. He said from a hospital in Qatar that he recovered in time. “I’m so proud of my boys,” Pulisic wrote along with a photo of him in a hospital bed, which was shared online by the American federation. “Don’t worry, I’ll be ready for Saturday.”

The United States are undefeated in this World Cup. Former Eredivisie player Gregg Berhalter’s side, who played at PEC Zwolle, Sparta Rotterdam and SC Cambuur, won 1-0 against Iran on Tuesday night and had previously drawn against Iran. Wales (1-1) and England (0-0). England finished first and will face Senegal in the round of 16.

Positive balance

Van Gaal therefore expects a difficult match, but Orange have a positive record against the United States. Orange have won four of the five previous meetings with the Americans. They were all practice matches. The last match, in 2015, was lost: 3-4.

The first match between Orange and ‘Team USA’ took place in 1998 in Miami. The Netherlands won thanks to goals from Ronald de Boer and Clarence Seedorf.