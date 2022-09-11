Lifehack: Here’s how to send confidential email securely | Technology

Do you want to send an email containing sensitive information or files? With this trick, you reduce the risk of this information falling into the wrong hands.

By Erik Nusselder

Do you have a text that you would prefer not to have other people read, a photo that is not for everyone’s eyes or a file that should not be transmitted? Many email programs offer the ability to send your emails privately, so anyone can access them.

gmail

In Gmail, you adjust the privacy of a message in your new mail window. On your desktop, you will see a number of icons at the bottom, next to the “Send” button. With the icon of a padlock with a clock, you can send a confidential e-mail. While composing the email, tap the three dots at the top right of your mobile app and select “Confidential mode”.

Recipients can now not forward this email to others. Also, message content cannot be copied and attachments cannot be downloaded. You can also set an expiration date: if it has expired, the email cannot be opened at all.

If you want to make it even more secure and ensure that only the recipient opens the mail, you can use an access code. If you activate this option, the recipient will receive an SMS with a special code. Only then can the mail be opened.

If you still regret your message, you can also revoke access before the expiration date expires. Find the email in question among your sent messages and open it. You can then choose “Revoke access” at the bottom of the screen.

Outlook

You can also set privacy in Outlook, but that has much less effect. When composing the email, click on ‘File’ and then on ‘Properties’. Under “Sensitivity”, you can now choose between normal, personal, private or confidential.

This will add a label to the message so the recipient can see what you mean. But that doesn’t change what they can do with it.

Outlook has more options for encrypted sending, but these must be enabled by your mail server administrator. Chances are, of course, that your company arranged this.

In the email you write, you will see the “Authorization” or “Encrypt” option. Here you have several options, for example to make it impossible to forward the e-mail. Or to send the message encrypted so that only people who know you can open it.

Never fully waterproof

Despite these tips, be careful what you email, as you’re never completely protected. Even if the recipient cannot forward or copy your message.

For example, someone can let someone else watch their screen or take screenshots of the screen to continue sharing content. So only send really sensitive material to people you trust.

