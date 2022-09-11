These are the best smartphone cameras of 2022 | Technology

If you love taking photos, a good smartphone camera is enough these days. However, the quality varies a lot from model to model. So BestGetest looked at which phones had the best cameras.

By BestTested

This is an abridged version of an extended version comparison on BestTested.

Best pick: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Photo: Samsung

The cameras of the all-new Galaxy S22 Ultra excel. Not only because the four lenses are well concealed in the housing, but also because the performance is so good. The main camera has 108 megapixels for ordinary photos and the 12 megapixel ultra-wide angle camera lets you take very wide shots and capture big buildings up close.

Plus, there’s also a 10-megapixel telephoto lens for three times zoom, which is useful if you’re near a flower and want to put the pistil in the very sharp image. With the 10-megapixel telephoto lens for ten times the zoom, you can still read texts far away.

The latter is special: you don’t see that with other smartphones. The main camera even has a special glass that prevents lens reflections.

A versatile camera

The camera is very versatile: it can zoom well and take good night shots. What helps is that Samsung has improved the software, so photos are processed even better and faster. You can see this, for example, in night photos and videos, which contain much less noise.

Artificial intelligence helps improve portrait photos: it can recognize and magnify the difference between the background and the person. It makes for a better portrait shot because your subject stands out.

If you want to exercise more control over your photos, you can download the Expert RAW app. This is a separate app from Samsung that allows you to set the ISO value, exposure and shutter speed yourself.

The best iOS camera: Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Picture: Apple

Of all the new iPhones, we’re most impressed with the iPhone 13 Pro. The OLED screen is excellent, the device is fast and robust, and the software works very well. The cameras are of good quality. We mainly mean speed, consistency and video quality, since the selfie camera and the telephoto camera (with which you can zoom) are not very special.

The iPhone 13 Pro is recognizable by its straight sides instead of rounded corners and is also much smaller than other smartphones we recommend. If you are looking for a relatively small smartphone with a good camera, the iPhone 13 Pro is recommended.

If you prefer a smartphone with longer battery life, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a better choice. There are photo opportunities on both devices that we haven’t seen in this form on other devices.

You don’t have to buy the most expensive iPhone

The camera is the biggest improvement on all iPhone 13 devices. The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini share the same cameras, and the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max also share cameras. We’re glad Apple is no longer forcing you to buy the biggest device if you want the best cameras, so the more practical iPhone 13 Pro is our recommendation.

The rear cameras have a larger sensor than the iPhone 12 predecessors, which has a positive effect on light and therefore on photo quality. The telephoto lens can magnify 3x (compared to 2.5x or 2x with the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro), but is slightly less sensitive to light.

