Liam Lawson wins the Abu Dhabi F2 sprint race. At the end sprint the Carlin driver crosses the line first, taking fourth place in the championship. Richard Verschoor who of pole left, crossed the finish line second followed by Felipe Drugovich who completed the podium.

On the first lap, where Richard Verschoor started from pole position, Jehan Daruvala and Enzo Fittipaldi collided violently. The Prema rider has a moment of imbalance and knocks Fittipaldi off the track, Daruvala also finds himself under the tecpro barriers. Verschoor immediately widens a gap at the restarting of the race, he also remains calm behind him.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Fittipaldi and Daruvala make contact in the first round Both cars hit the barrier at turn 2 And the two drivers got out of the car #AbuDhabiGP #F2 pic.twitter.com/oM9TGhOs4p — Formula 2 (@Formula2) November 19, 2022

Lap after lap, Liam Lawson is slowly closing in. On lap ten, Liam Lawson dives inside Richard Verschoor. The New Zealand rider overtakes Verschoor and takes the lead. Due to high tire wear, tire management is performed, resulting in a DRS train. At the end of the race, F2 champion Felipe Drugovich still had his work cut out for him and overtook Amaury Cordeel to take his tenth podium of the season. On the last lap, Cordeel was overtaken by Dennis Hauger after which the Van Amersfoort driver finished fifth. Ayumu Iwasa who joined the main race of pole position start, finished thirteenth today.

LIAM LAWSON WINS THE SPRINT RACE!!! 🏆 The @redbullracing Reserve and academy driver scores incredible spotlight victory in Abu Dhabi 👏 What a weekend for the quick Kiwi!!! 🇳🇿🎉#AbuDhabiGP #F2 @LiamLawson30 pic.twitter.com/rRLvauTugZ — Formula 2 (@Formula2) November 19, 2022

