“Yeah, sure, a lot happened. The feeling of being overwhelmed, having to keep all kinds of balls in the air. You actually want to hit ‘stop’, hit the brakes. And indeed with a piano, because now we have a real piano in the house. I wrote a lot about that. Some songs were really piano songs, so they also have to be recorded with a piano.

“It’s about that feeling of wanting to put the brakes on, of wanting to stop participating for a while. Even during the lockdown, everyone was secretly busy at home, whether you were teaching your kids or working from home. That feeling of ‘it’s just too much’ everyone experienced it. Everything was recorded in the home studio. I live with a good pianist, so my friend Guus played the piano.”

“Actually yes. We start dark, this single is really a taste of it. The second part is already a little lighter, but still a little uncertain. The third part comes back strong. The songs are not necessarily in this chronological order was born, but I saw a theme emerge, so I thought, I’ll post them in chronological order anyway.”

The Surface album contains 13 songs with voice and guitar or piano. The lyric music video of Auto.

