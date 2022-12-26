Red Bull Racing test and reserve driver Liam Lawson has had the privilege of driving the RB18 and AlphaTauri car on several occasions during the 2022 season. After two difficult Formula 2 seasons, the New Zealander is leaving to Japan for Super Formula, where he hopes to prove himself for a Formula 1 seat at AlphaTauri from 2024. Super Formula will then be the fifth class of racing in which Lawson will compete.

Although Lawson was mainly active in Formula 2 last season, he was also no stranger to a few Formula 1 free practice sessions here and there. As the New Zealander is affiliated with Red Bull, he was allowed to drive a training session for the Austrian team in Abu Dhabi, and he played for AlphaTauri in Belgium and Mexico. This resulted in positive feedback, as the young driver did very well. In Formula 2, he finished his season third in the standings.

As well as Formula 2, Lawson gained experience in the DTM, where he competed in 2021 and came close to becoming champion. He also has a number of seasons in other racing classes on his CV, and that at the age of 20. It should also help him with an F1 seat, the New Zealander thinks. “I definitely have my age with me,” Lawson begins Motorsport.com, where he had previously indicated that he wanted to emulate former AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly in Super Formula. “In New Zealand, you can already run at thirteen. So, at 20, I have already driven two seasons in Formula 4, two seasons in Formula 3 and also two seasons in Formula 2”, explains Lawson.

“And now I drive in Super Formula,” continues the 20-year-old driver. “It will definitely be an important year for my career.” In Super Formula, they will start the upcoming season for the first time since 2019 with a new car. This therefore implies some changes in the field of aerodynamics, but also other changes. “Look at it positively because I’ve done testing in F1 and they’re moving in the same direction with the aero on the ground,” Lawson said. “I also adapt quite quickly to new cars.” This is because Lawson has experience in multiple classes. “I also hope that I will soon be able to feel at home on the circuits. They are old school.’

Lawson sets target to impress AlphaTauri by 2024

Because Super Formula regulations do not allow driving on circuits outside of official test days, simulator work in particular will become very important. So if Lawson comes out of his first season in the Japanese racing series well, he can make a good impression on AlphaTauri, the Formula 1 team where he would like to drive in 2024. This gives him extra motivation to do well in Super Formula. . “If it’s up to me, I want to win anyway,” says the New Zealander, who will seize the opportunity with both hands to put himself fully on the Italian team’s radar.