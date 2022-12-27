“But I’m not a criminal”

He’s not talking about fabrications, by the way, but about twisting and making the truth more beautiful. “And who doesn’t have it on their resume,” he said in a WABC radio interview. “I’m not going to make excuses for this, but a lot of people exaggerate on their CVs. I’m not saying I’m not guilty of this,” he said.

Shortly after his election, the New York Times al that Santos had never graduated from college or university, although he himself claimed to have degrees from Baruch College and New York University. He has now apologized. “I’m ashamed and I’m sorry for embellishing my CV”, he said to New York Postadding that “sometimes we do stupid things in life”.

Not known to employers



The companies he claims to have worked for on his resume, financial firms Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, were also unaware of his existence. He now speaks in the interview with the Post of “poor choice of words”. He reportedly did odd jobs for the companies involved from his own business.

By the way, Santos is still determined to serve in the US Congress. “I am not a criminal. Neither here nor abroad, nowhere in the world have I ever committed crimes,” he said in an interview with WABC radio host John Catsimatidis. not a con artist who made up a fictional character and then ran for Congress. I’ve been there a long time. I mean, a lot of people know me. They know who I am. They did business with me,” he added.

Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy has yet to comment on the revelations.

In last month’s election, Santos defeated Democratic candidate Robert Zimmerman in a newly elected district that covers parts of Queens and some nearby Long Island suburbs. Republicans won a majority in the House of Representatives.