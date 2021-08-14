Expired

Directed by Nova Hutton

I met Dean Imperial, Madeline Wise, Babe Howard

Cow

Expired In a way the opposite of the Disney blockbuster Free male, Which is also being screened today. Disney wants to convince the viewer of a new world with a more visual scene, but is stuck in old-fashioned thinking. Expired Zero uses visual display but makes you believe in its science fiction. The actor resembles the worn-out, realistic version of Hollywood star Ryan Renault starring as Dean Imperial Free Guy.

Very soon in the future, the United States technology company CABLR will be completely filled with quantum servers: it is not clear what exactly the future cubes will do with them. At least something future. Despite the promise of revolutionary technology, they still need to be connected by cables. Cables spread across the country by flex workers with zero time contract. Ray Mycelli, one of the freelancers, quit his job as a cable operator to make a lot of money doing parcel delivery. All had to pay for his younger brother’s medicine.

Ken Loach



Lapsis uses the suggestion of science fiction – quantum computers – to paint a satire on exploitation in the gig economy. Ken Loach did it in 2019 with a few more plays Sorry we missed you, About the inferior conditions that parcel issuers have to meet their ‘goals’.

Lapsis takes it in stride and shows how sick the community is, in which no permanent contracts are forgiven. The world we live in after quantum computers. ‘Freedom!’ And ‘Be your own boss!’ Ray longs to start pulling the cables. Only later does he see how CABLR uses robots to do the same job: if the robot works fast, Ray loses income.

There is a lot more, but not all the details are as important as the black boxes that quantum computers actually have. It is important to exploit the disenfranchised workers, who are grouped as freedom and progress. A film full of realistic details about working conditions. ‘Improving our service’ from the constant monitoring and feedback of workers, which is basically a stick to queue people up, warns that it’s not time to rest until mobile devices’ because you have not earned yet. “It simply came to our notice then.

Power Expired Lies in its elegance: razor-sharp satire but told with minimal means. As the film begins to feel like a regular plot in the second half, the film loses its momentum as workers revolt against the organization. What is the realization that we live in a broken system.