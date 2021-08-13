Fri. Aug 13th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

The task of expelling the UK and the United States from Afghanistan seems to be Kabul's forerunner The task of expelling the UK and the United States from Afghanistan seems to be Kabul’s forerunner 3 min read

The task of expelling the UK and the United States from Afghanistan seems to be Kabul’s forerunner

Thelma Binder 9 hours ago 47
Morocco and Israel open mutual embassies Morocco and Israel open mutual embassies 3 min read

Morocco and Israel open mutual embassies

Thelma Binder 17 hours ago 96
Israel to build 1,000 houses for Palestinians in the West ... Israel to build 1,000 houses for Palestinians in the West … 2 min read

Israel to build 1,000 houses for Palestinians in the West …

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 85
Germany wants to issue visas to all Afghans who have worked with the military Germany wants to issue visas to all Afghans who have worked with the military 1 min read

Germany wants to issue visas to all Afghans who have worked with the military

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 74
Israeli Foreign Minister arrives in Morocco for "historic" visit - Belgium Israeli Foreign Minister arrives in Morocco for “historic” visit – Belgium 2 min read

Israeli Foreign Minister arrives in Morocco for “historic” visit – Belgium

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 195
Now is the time to act Now is the time to act 2 min read

Now is the time to act

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 69

You may have missed

Phew: Fire in the "Stranger Things" movie studios Phew: Fire in the “Stranger Things” movie studios 1 min read

Phew: Fire in the “Stranger Things” movie studios

Maggie Benson 49 mins ago 23
Unique theatrical performance in the province of Groningen: "NORD" at the Theaterhal Zuidbroek Unique theatrical performance in the province of Groningen: “NORD” at the Theaterhal Zuidbroek 3 min read

Unique theatrical performance in the province of Groningen: “NORD” at the Theaterhal Zuidbroek

Phil Schwartz 50 mins ago 27
Lamborghini's Ultimate Poster Car Returns | Car Lamborghini’s Ultimate Poster Car Returns | Car 2 min read

Lamborghini’s Ultimate Poster Car Returns | Car

Queenie Bell 52 mins ago 24
More countries take action around Kabul embassy | Abroad More countries take action around Kabul embassy | Abroad 1 min read

More countries take action around Kabul embassy | Abroad

Harold Manning 54 mins ago 21