Kunstmin programs a theatrical multimedia installation on imagination, fantasy and innovation

DORDRECHT – From November 24, 650 pupils from groups 5 and 6 of the primary school will visit the multimedia theatrical installation ‘My house, the rest of the world and beyond’ during the ‘Culture Menu’ for 2 weeks. For many primary school pupils in Dordrecht, this educational project is a first introduction to art and culture. During the installation, children experience stories about the universe, the deepest seas and the interior of the globe and are stimulated to fantasize about the unknown and about subjects without borders. Without imagination and fantasy, there is no science and innovation.

Animations, video projections, interviews and music

Theater designer Judith Nab made this installation. “My Home, the Rest of the World and Beyond” from a four-year research with children and scientists. She combined and created the creativity of children and scientists in animations, video projections, interviews, music and more. His job is to invite visitors to doubt so-called certainties, and to embrace the (non) real and (im) possible, ”explains the theater designer.

Free visit for everyone from 8 years old

The stimulating “show” with spectacular visual and sound material is interesting for adults and children from 8 years old and open every Saturday 27 November and Saturday 11 December at Ketel 1 of the Energiehuis at 2 pm and 3 pm. Tickets are available on kunstmin.nl.

About boiler 1 installations

‘My home, the rest of the world and beyond‘is a program of the new series of surprising programs at Ketel 1 of the Energiehuis under the title Ketel 1 Installaties. The “performances” that will be shown are all intense experiences, balanced on the interface between theater and visual arts. A new edition is published regularly.