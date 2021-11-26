New Goed Goan interaction and citizen involvement

DALFSEN – Society is changing and this has implications for the way Dalfser centers and the campaign work together to stimulate, nurture and use the interdependence of the community. If locals influence policy formulation more often and directly, and also engage in its implementation, the question is how this relates to the roles of parliamentarian and administrator. This development has been included as one of the seven important subjects of this legislature in the agenda of the “Colored Cube” Council. With Goed Goan’s vision and resident engagement policy, guidelines are now given to this new interaction.

“The collaboration between the municipality and the community influences the decisions we make,” explains Mayor Erica van Lente. By involving our residents in what we do and by giving space to our residents’ initiatives, we want to work with our community on the future of Dalfsen. This means that we not only provide a space for discussion and contribution, but also that we, as counsel and advisor, wish to respond to it appropriately. With the further development of our management culture, which we have called Goed Goan, we want to connect with this interaction. “

good goan

Goed Goan’s vision document reflects the current governance culture and describes the ambitions for a sustainable governance interaction. The important questions are: how do we work together at the town hall (administrative relations) and how do we work with foreigners (administrative innovation and participation). The ambition is to maintain the current managerial culture, but to make adjustments; such as more room for mutual debate, more personalization and flexibility in approach and more room for collaboration with residents. This cooperation with residents, including through participation, is specified in the resident involvement policy.

Involvement of residents

Involvement, or also participation, concerns the interaction between inhabitants, social organizations, entrepreneurs, other stakeholders and the municipality. This concerns both the involvement of the inhabitants in the projects or processes of the municipality, as well as the plans or ideas of the inhabitants themselves who need the municipality to carry them out. The basis is dialogue with each other, both through conversations between residents, between the municipality and residents or in discussions in which other parties are also involved. This dialogue nourishes everyone, brings understanding and clarity or creativity and can lead to an idea. The resident engagement policy lowers the threshold for entry into an initiative by providing clarity and providing guidelines. By establishing this policy, citizen participation is anchored and efforts are made to improve the quality of participation processes. It is also taken into account that company initiatives always require customization in order to do justice to the property. With this policy, we therefore also want to offer the necessary space to develop an initiative.

Discussion with Council

The Goed Goan vision document and resident engagement policy will be discussed in committee on December 6 and at the council meeting on December 20. The committee and board meeting can be watched (live) for everyone via ris.dalfsen.nl.