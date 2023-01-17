Tue, Jan 17, 6:00 PM

Voorburg – Together with his twin brother Tom, he played football at Forum Sport and Excelsior, but Koen Bijen (24) sought and found a new challenge in hockey. Via HDM and Little Switzerland he now plays at HC Den Bosch. He made his Orange debut at the end of 2021. He is currently playing the World Cup in India; his first major tournament.

“A fantastic experience in a country crazy about hockey. At the airport we were already greeted by fans and film crews as if you were a professional footballer. The stadiums are the same size as the football stadiums back home. Playing hockey for 20,000 people is a dream come true. You want that as a top athlete and it’s a great experience.

He was an international for a while, but being selected for a World Cup is a special experience. “It’s just exciting. You want to play a big tournament. This has always been my goal. I was in good shape, but that still remains to be seen.

From cold Netherlands to hot India, it took some getting used to. “We arrived here 10 days before the start of the World Cup to get used to the climate, the humidity and the food. Fortunately, no one fell ill. We played good games against Malaysia and New Zealand, but we can always do better.