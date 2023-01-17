Theo Spierings appointed CEO of ForFarmers

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) ForFarmers shareholders on Tuesday named Theo Spierings as CEO of the animal feed company. This was announced by the company on Tuesday.

Spierings will assume the role of CEO effective immediately.

The decision was taken at an extraordinary general meeting.

Last year, ForFarmers announced that CEO Chris Deen would be leaving the company for health reasons. He wants to be able to focus fully on his recovery.

Spierings was CEO of Fonterra, a New Zealand dairy company, from 2011 to 2019.