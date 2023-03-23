KIJK is launching a brand new podcast with Diederik Jekel

Make the most listened to science podcast in the Netherlands; it looks like a vain hope. But not for science journalist Diederik Jekel and Laurien Onderwater of the popular science monthly KIJK. This spring, they will launch a new podcast together: LOOK: The Experiment.

In Look at Experience science journalist Diederik Jekel and KIJK editor Laurien Onderwater discuss the most special science experiments in an accessible way. The most beautiful, craziest and useless experiments are discussed, scientists have their say, and Diederik and Laurien conduct experiments themselves. They want it all WATCH: The Experience making it the most listened to podcast in the Netherlands. So it’s an experience in itself.

Relaxed chatter

Diederick Jekel:This podcast is kind of like a casual coffee shop chat, but about the coolest science experiments and researchers of all time: from someone who used a stick to measure the circumference of the Earth to a giant gravity sensor 10 kilometers long which will soon be built 200 meters underground on the border of Limburg and northern Belgium. And from people who have been to the deepest point in the ocean to the most sinister animal experience ever. Our podcast is not where you can find a mega-clear line. But you don’t have to, because every episode is pretty much cool. Fun for the science fans among us and for people who aren’t yet very familiar with what science has to offer.”

Laurie underwater: “And as if all that wasn’t fascinating enough, Diederik and I chat with a researcher of the field in each episode and experience firsthand what it’s like to be a lab animal. Because what is a podcast that talks about experimentation if it is not experienced in itself? Lemons are bitten, disco balls thrown and hands beaten with hammers – all in the name of science. So you can WATCH: The Experience expect a lot of knowledge, interesting facts and excellent speakers, but also a lot of humor!”