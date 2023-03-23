This sound creates a “black hole” in space

A black hole is one of the most intriguing, mysterious and terrifying things in our universe. According to general relativity, a black hole is a region of astronomical space from which nothing – neither particles, nor even light – can escape. This is due to an extreme distortion of space-time that occurs here, due to the gravitational pull of a huge, very compact mass. Oh, and it’s noisy.

Ouch, that doesn’t make the situation any better. NASA recently managed to capture an audio recording of a black hole. Sound is straight out of your worst nightmare. It’s a bit like your soul being sucked out of your body. Exactly what you expect from a black hole.

The sound of a black hole

Don’t worry, the black hole is about 250 million light-years away from us. The sound comes from the massive black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster. In 2003, astronomers discovered something truly amazing: acoustic waves propagating through the vast amounts of gas surrounding the supermassive black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster.

The acoustic waves that come out of it are transposed up to 57 and 58 octaves so that they are audible to the human ear. This is the first time that these sound waves have been extracted and made audible. The black hole is now known for its eerie moans.

Do all horror creators listen? Because if you glue that sound to spooky images of a dark forest, everyone will be on the edge of their seat. Hans Zimmer can probably do something with that too. He may have already used this sound for the soundtrack of Nolan’s next film Oppenheimer. Either way, he’ll be fine.

We can keep talking, but all we have to do is hear that black hole noise. Click the video below to experience the terrifying sound. Tip: don’t listen to it right before you go to bed.