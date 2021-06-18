Kevin Magnussen to make Indycar debut this weekend: “I couldn’t say no”

Kevin magnussen is all the rage in America! This year, he forms a duo of pilots with Renger van der Zande in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, where he drives for the highly regarded Chip Ganassi Racing. Last weekend, the duo claimed another victory with their Cadillac in the IMSA competition at Belle Isle in Detroit. The talented Dane will also take part in the World Endurance Championship in 2022 for the all-new Peugeot Sport. When Magnussen lost his seat in Formula 1 to American Haas late last year, the Dane said he could hopefully use his switch to American sports cars as a stepping stone. to the main category of open wheels in the United States. “My dad has been racing in America for 20 years and I’ve done a lot of racing with him,” said the 28-year-old Dane at the time. ?? You never know what the future holds. ??

Rosenqvist replacement

Kevin Magnussen will have his unique opportunity this weekend after McLaren IndyCar regular driver Felix Rosenqvist is unable to compete in the Road America event following a throttle blockage and crash major in Detroit. “It’s such a shame to miss Road America, but I have to focus on being 100% fit again,” said Rosenqvist.

“In the meantime, it’s great to see Kevin Magnussen take his chances in IndyCar.” Magnussen said it would be a “big challenge to jump right into a race without having driven IndyCar before. But I couldn’t say no to the opportunity,” he added.

After F1 finally IndyCar

In 2014 he made his promising Formula 1 debut with McLaren, where he played for two years. In 2016 he became Renault and from 2017 to 2020 he drove for Haas. At the start of this year, he switched to sports cars in the United States, joining Chip Ganassi. And now here is his IndyCar debut, after his earlier 2015 IndyCar Series debut at Andretti Autosport was blocked by his then-employer McLaren. In 2016, he also flirted with the IndyCars, this time in association with Bryan Herta Autosport. He eventually chose Renault F1, but five years later he will be Debut in IndyCar come anyway.