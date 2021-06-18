Coach Osaka: “She’s not doing this for herself, she’s worried” | sport

“Naomi has the ability to use her status to highlight issues and get things done,” Fissette told the German magazine. The mirror . “In the United States, it’s a hot topic of conversation right now as athletes want more freedom in their relationship with the press.”

Osaka wrote a statement ahead of the grand slam tournament. “I’m not going to submit to people who doubt me. I’ve seen lots of videos of players collapsing in the press room after a loss. which is already “down” even lower, “she said.

Tennis players are expected at the press conference after each match. Failure to do so will result in a fine. “There shouldn’t be an immediate penalty if they don’t feel well for a day,” Fissette said. According to the coach, “Osaka knows it’s important to talk to the press. But she’s not doing this for herself. She is concerned about these issues and wants to make changes.”

Roland Garros said in a statement on Sunday that if the boycott of Osaka continues, it could be ruled out. After skipping the press conference after her victory in the first round, she was fined more than 12,000 euros.