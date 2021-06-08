Harris warns migrants will be turned away at the US border. “Don’t come,” she said at a press conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. They discussed, among other things, the fight against illegal migration from Central America to the United States and the fight against corruption.

Migration

The two agree that “people don’t want to leave their homes,” Harris said. The United States wants Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to take more action against corruption so that people’s living conditions improve and fewer people move to another country. People need to feel the help is on the way, Harris said.

Participants of a roundtable of representatives from the local community listen to Harris. a Ⓒ AFP

Attempts to make life more attractive in their own country are hampered, among other things, by corruption scandals. Harris said there will be a US task force to help local prosecutors punish corrupt people in Central America.

Less strict

Harris took charge of the migrant case, which revolves around the arrival of illegal migrants from Central America at the end of March. Since President Donald Trump left, more and more migrants have come to the United States. Trump’s strict migration policy is being reformed by current President Joe Biden, but it is causing the necessary problems and headaches for Biden.